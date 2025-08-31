Inside Kapil Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with wife Ginni Chatrath: Comedian's son plays dhol, dances with dad

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has shared a video giving glimpses inside his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared a post as he celebrated the occasion with his mother Janak Rani, wife Ginni Chatrath and their children Anayra and Trishaan. Kapil Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family.

Inside Kapil Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The video began with a peek at the altar as the family decorated the Ganesha idol. As Kapil's mother did aarti, he was seen clapping. His daughter Anayra also performed aarti along with her mother Ginni. Next, Trishaan was seen playing a tiny toy dhol as Anayra burst out laughing, standing next to him.

Kapil's fun time with family

Kapil was also seen carrying Trishaan on his shoulder as they chanted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." They also danced together. Ginni and Kapil's mother also danced during the festival. The video ended with Kapil, Trishaan and others carrying the idol for visarjan.

Sharing the clip, Kapil said, "Ganpati bappa Maurya (red heart and folded hands emojis)." All the members were dressed in purple and orange outfits.

About Kapil's family

Kapil tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab on December 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra on December 10, 2019, and Trishaan was born in February 2021.

Kapil's projects

Currently, Kapil is hosting the third season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show stars Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests. Kapil has starred in many films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, It's My Life, Zwigato and Crew among others.

He also has Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in the pipeline. Fans will also see him in a project tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi. Neetu Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb are also part of the film.

Earlier this year, Kapil opened his restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, Canada.