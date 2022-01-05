Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet to premiere on Netflix on January 28: 'Meri kahani mere style mein'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his Netflix debut with his standup comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. On Wednesday, Kapil shared a BTS video of himself and teased his “first standup special” on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a 1-minute 34-second long video, Kapil wrote, “Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet."

In the video, Kapil can be seen sitting on a chair, as he introduces himself by saying, “Hi this is Kapil Sharma and I'm from Amritsar and I'm done with my English. Thank you,” he then bursts into laughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further says, “Comedy ko meine bhi kabhi seriously nahi liya kyunki humko lagta tha ki hasi mazak toh hum log waise he karte hain. Humari nature mein hai, hum Punjab wale hain hasi mazak karna achha lagta hai. Pata nahi tha ki is cheez ke paise bhi milte hain (Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we are joking around all the time. It comes naturally to us. We're from Punjab so we love joking around. I didn't know it was something you could get paid for)."

Kapil then talks about the Netflix show and says, “Ek artist ko humesha andar se ek awazi aati hai ki I am not one yet, mujhe kuch karna hai. Ab karein kahan pe? So Netflix ne mujhe bada attract kiya. Yeh platform 190 deshon mein dekha jata hai. Inhone kaha ki hum tumhari story sunne mein bhoto interested hain. Meine kaha seriously? Yeh keh sakte hain aap ki yeh meri kahani hai, meri kahani mere style mein. (You know there is an inner voice that you hear as an artist, that you know, I am not done yet, I want to do more. But where does one do it? So Netflix really attracted me. Netflix, as a platform is available in around 190 countries. Everyone said that they are interested in listening to my story. I was like seriously? You can say that this is my story in my own style)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Rapper and singer Badshah wrote, “Love you paaji.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Soooo awesome.”

Read More: Kapil Sharma asks if Shahid Kapoor took Mira Rajput to Maldives as ‘compensation’ for kissing scenes

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on January 28. The show will mark Kapil's first standup special on the platform.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON