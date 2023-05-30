Kapil Sharma shares special note on Krushna Abhishek's birthday. See pic

Kapil Sharma has shared a special birthday wish for costar Krushna Abhishek and posted a picture with him on his Instagram page. Kapil and Krushna are currently seen together on their popular comedy TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek gave up a Sajid Khan film for Kapil Sharma's show)

Kapil's post for Krushna

Kapil Sharma posts birthday wish for Krushna Abhishek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting a picture that showed both the actors posing together, Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday mere bhai @krushna30 hamesha khush raho, tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho ..bahut sara pyaar (Happy birthday my brother, stay happy and healthy. Keep entertaining the world. Lots of love).” Kapil also posted the picture on his Instagram Stories with cake emojis.

Krushna promptly responded to the love-filled post and commented, “Thank u kappu Love u and what a pic our best pic till date.” Several other TV celebs and actors also took to the comment section of Kapil's post and shared their messages.

Kapil's post for Krushna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parmeet Sethi wrote, “Happy birthday Krushna! Keep dancing to your own tune.” Vindu Dara Singh also wrote, "Stay blessed bro lots of love and happy birthday."

Kashmera's post for Krushna

Krushna's wife - actor-turned-filmmaker Kashmera Shah also shared a long note to mark his birthday on Tuesday. She shared a picture of their son, walking alongside Krushna for the birthday special post. “I had thousands of pictures of yours to post today to wish you Happy Birthday but the reason I chose this particular picture and no other glam picture is that I wanted you to know that this was the moment I realized what a beautiful dad you were. I remember going to the farmers market and suddenly when we got off it got very cold,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “We had forgotten Krishaang's jacket at home as it was very sunny just five minutes prior to this. And without thinking you removed your thick t shirt and made him wear it. I know you were very cold but you wanted your child to not feel cold. I know the world sees you as the man that makes them laugh but I want them to see you as the man that does not make his family cry. That is the most important thing for any woman. Love you now and forever my Cuddle and a very happy birthday and many more to come.” Krushna's sister also responded to the post and wrote, “Love u both . Happy family always together. Happy birthday abu.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmera's post for Krushna.

Recently, Krushna returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, following weeks of negotiations on his contract with the channel, and the producers of the show. He quit the show last year after they stumbled upon some issues in his contract renewal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON