Kapil Sharma gives hilarious response as Sumona Chakravarti asks him to learn something from Vicky Kaushal. Watch

The star cast of Phone Bhoot including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will visit the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the film's promotions ahead of its release on November 4. Sony has shared a promo of the upcoming weekend episode which shows Kapil Sharma's onscreen wife Sumona Chakravarti asking him to learn something from Vicky Kaushal who loves Katrina “so much”. His reaction left everyone in splits. Also read: Katrina Kaif gets hand massage on sets of Phone Bhoot, says 'life is tough'

The promo opens with Katrina calling Kapil Sharma as “Kappu”. She arrives on the set and asks him if he is not afraid of ghosts. He replies in Hindi, “If the ghost is Katrina Kaif then the man will himself go to the graveyard to look for her."

Soon after, Kapil's onscreen wife Sumona Chakravarti arrives on the set and tells Kapil Sharma how much Vicky loves his wife, Katrina. He tells her, “Inse to karenge hi, Vicky ko bolo himmat hai to tumhe karke dikhaye (he will obviously love Katrina, ask him if he has the courage to love you).”

Kapil then moved his focus to Siddhant Chaturvedi. He mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan has visited The Kapil Sharma Show only twice while Aamir Khan is yet to get a chance. He asked him that since he has already visited the show thrice, has he hiked his acting fee now.

Later, a comedian dressed up as Nana Patekar's Welcome character Uday Bhai arrives on stage. He asks Katrina if Vicky earns well and would get a pension as well. When Kapil informs him that Vicky is a “superstar”, he requests Katrina to ask Vicky to adopt him.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It features Katrina as a ghost who approaches self-proclaimed ghostbusters (Ishaan and Siddhant) with a business idea. As they go on to free ghosts, they have to deal with the antagonist played by Jackie Shroff.

