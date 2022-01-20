Kapil Sharma recalls early days in Mumbai: 'People will laugh if I tell them how I started'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has opened up about his early days in Mumbai. He also mentioned all the other things he tried before landing on comedy as a career option.

Kapil will soon be seen in his first Netflix stand-up special, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. Ahead of it, Kapil recalled how he hopped from one thing to another in the beginning of his work life. “I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya (I tried for BSF first then went for the army), my father and uncles were part of the police force. But papa kaafi musicians ko jante the (knew a lot of musicians) and ended up introducing me to them. He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life," he said.

"I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends. We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now - things have changed so much. That’s Mumbai, that’s what it does. It gives scooter walas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people. Mujhe yaad hai mai bilkul naya tha Mumbai mein (I remember how new I was to Mumbai) and was unaware of what was coming my way, making my way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, only dreaming of being where I am now.”

On Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, Kapil will speak about his drunk tweets, proposing to his wife Ginni Chatrath and more. In a recently released promo, he said he was drunk when he asked Ginni to marry him. "One day, I had drunk Officer's Choice (a whisky brand) when she called me. High thoughts! As soon as I picked up, I asked, 'Do you love me?' She was shocked and said, 'What! Ye aadmi me himmat kaise aa gayi (How did this man get so much courage)?' I am thankful I didn't drink toddy that day. Otherwise my question would have been, 'Ginni tere papa ko driver chahiye (Ginni, does your father need a driver)?'"

The special will be out on Netflix on January 28.

