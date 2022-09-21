Kapil Sharma's emotional note on Raju Srivastava's death: 'Aaj pehli baar aapne rulaya Raju bhai’

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional and heartfelt message for late comedian Raju Srivastava. Raju died at the age of 58 on Wednesday morning. On August 10, he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest at the gym. Kapil shared a picture with Raju from the sets of The Kapil Sharma show. He can be seen sitting next to him. ( Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family)

He captioned the post, “You have made me cry for the first time Raju bhai, I wish if could meet you for one last time. May God bless you. You will be remembered a lot. Goodbye, Om shanti)." One of Raju's fans wrote, “Rest in peace.” (heartbroken emoji). One fan commented a long message for him, “Dark day for comedy world! Raju Srivastava has passed away. He breathed his last at AIIMS hospital. No one can match the humor level of Raju. No double meaning jokes, no derogatory words. He was the best. Rest in Peace Legend.” Many fans posted crying emojis on the picture.

Born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Raju gained national acclaim during his run on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' was also very popular.

Talking about the comedian's movie career, Raju was best known for featuring in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. Over the years, Raju has been part of several popular Indian TV shows.

Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Zwigato directed by Nandita Das features him and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. The trailer of the film, was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

