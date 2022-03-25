Kapil Sharma’s mother praises Ginni Chatrath: 'I feel very lucky that I got a daughter-in-law like her'

Kapil Sharma's mother Janak Rani was all praises for her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath as she spoke about her in a recent episode of her son's The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018, and welcomed a daughter and a son in December 2019 and February 2021 respectively. Kapil's mother, who also watches his show with the audience, recently praised Ginni as she interacted with the episode's guests- chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor. Also Read| Bharti Singh praises Kapil Sharma for never giving up: People said 'nashe mein pad gaya, he's over now'

During the episode, Kapil said that his mother has given up cooking lately. Kapil was saying that she would cook a very delicious 'baingan ka bharta' or saag prior to his wedding, but now her social circle has changed, at which point his mother interrupted to say that she feels like she doesn't even know anything about the kitchen anymore.

She said, "I can't even find masala, tea leaves, sugar etc when I enter the kitchen now." As Sanjeev Kapoor asked Kapil to organise his kitchen to make things easier for her convenience, she added, "My daughter-in-law is very good. I feel very lucky that I got a daughter-in-law like her. My son is also very good, and my daughter-in-law is also very good." The guests and the audience clapped at her comments while Kapil said, "Lovely mummy."

Kapil's mother had previously said that it's her daughter-in-law who encourages her to attend Kapil's shows. During an episode in November last year, “Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu (My daughter-in-law doesn't let me sit at home. What do I do)? Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (She tells me to go for the show, even picks out my outfits for me. That's what she does).”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs at 9 pm over weekends on Sony TV. A new report in indianexpress.com says that the show is going off-air temporarily as the comedian will be touring in the US.

