Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan turns 1, Harbhajan Singh, Bipasha Basu, Tiger Shroff shower love: 'Happy birthday cutie'

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a picture of his son Trishaan on Instagram, wishing him on his first birthday. Bollywood celebrities like, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bipasha Basu, Sophie Choudry, Neeti Mohan and more wished Trishaan in the comments section.

Sharing the picture of his son, Kapil wrote, “Today is the first birthday of my son Trishaan need your love and blessings. Happy b'day my son. Thank you for coming in our life and making it more beautiful god bless." He also added hashtags #happybirthday and #Happybirthdaytrishaan.

Actors Huma Qureshi and Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Tiger Shroff wished the little one saying: “Happy birthday Trishaan," while Harbhajan Singh also added: “Happy Birthday putt(ar)."

Singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Happiest birthday little prince.” Actor Rajiv Thakur said, “Bahut Mubarak.. happy b'day champ.. stay blessed always.” Sophie Choudry commented, “Cuteeee! Happy bday Trishaan. God bless always.” Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commented “Aashirwaad (Blessings)."

Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, “Happy birthday Trishaan cutie! May God bless you.” Actor Deepti Sadhwani commented, “Happy happy birthday Trishaan... god bless you always.” Bipasha Basu said, “Cutie … happy birthday Trishaan.” Comedian Bharti Singh, singer Rahul Vaidya and choreographer Geeta Kapur also wished Trishaan.

Trishaan was born in February last year and Kapil had shared his first image a few months later on Father’s Day. With a picture in which he was sitting with his elder daughter Anayra Sharma and Trishaan, Kapil wrote, “Public ki poorzor maang par Anayra aur Trishaan pehli baar ek saath (On public demand, Trishaan and Anayra together for the first time).”

Kapil announced Trishaan's birth on Twitter last year, saying, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers love you all Ginni and Kapil #gratitude."

Kapil is currently hosting his show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television. It airs on Saturdays and Sundays. He also made his Netflix debut earlier this month with the stand-up comedy show Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet.

