Kapil Sharma dances with son Trishaan, plays drums with Mika Singh at Lohri celebrations. Watch

Kapil Sharma celebrated his son Trishaan’s first Lohri in style at home with lots of dance and music. In a video shared by singer Mika Singh, Kapil can be seen dancing with Trishaan and daughter Anayra before playing drums with Mika himself.

Mika shared the video on his Instagram feed, with the caption, “Punjabi boys @mikasingh and @kapilsharma celebrated Lohri in style. It being the first Lohri of Kapil Sharma’s son Trishaan and also his mother’s birthday! A night of music and party in full Punjabi fashion!” The video--titled Lohri celebrations--shows the date 13-01-22, and is apparently from Kapil’s house.

The video shows Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath trying to get Trishaan to dance as Mika plays the drums. Anayra can be seen grooving to the music next to him. Kapil then takes Trishaan in his arms, dancing with him and Anayra. This is followed by a percussion jugalbandi between Kapil on the bongo and Mika on the drums.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Rajiv Thakur is also seen shaking a leg as Mika sings Laila O Laila while playing the drums. The video ends with Mika and Kapil posing with Kapil’s mother Janak Rani, who celebrated her birthday on Lohri.

Trishaan was born in February last year and Kapil had shared his first image four months later on Father’s Day. With a picture in which he was sitting with both his children, Kapil wrote, “Public ki poorzor maang par Anayra aur Trishaan pehli baar ek saath (On public demand, Trishaan and Anayra together for the first time).”

2022 promises to be a year or firsts for the comedian. Later this month, he will be making his streaming debut with his Netflix special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. Recently, producer Mahaveer Jain also announced a biopic on Kapil’s life. Titled Funkaar, the film will be directed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

