Kapil Sharma says Amitabh Bachchan asks easier questions to 'beautiful women' on KBC: 'What colour is the rose?'

Kapil Sharma feels Amitabh Bachchan asks easier questions to ‘beautiful’ female contestants on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The comedian had recently appeared on the show with Sonu Sood.

During the Saturday night's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor was talking to Sachin Khedekar, Sonali Kulkarni and Ravi Kishan about the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Kon Honar Crorepati is hosted by Sachin. During th discussion, Kapil shared his experience of appearing on KBC 13.

“I got a couple of chances to appear on KBC. Firstly, the atmosphere is so intense, with the music and set up, and to top it off, Amitabh sir looks in a certain way and tells you, ‘Sir, I don’t look at me, I cannot help you.' Unki aawaz bhi aisi, jis kursi pe aap baite hote hai na, wahi se gur gur hote rehta hai (His voice is such that the seat you're sitting on also trembles),” Kapil said.

“Par maine ek baat dekhi hai, jaise Sonali jaisi beautiful ladki chali jaye, Bachchan sahab ke sawaal alag ho jaate hai. 'Gulab ka phool kis rang ka hota hai?' Aur hum jaise chale jaye, 'Humayun kab aaya tha?' Agar hum bata bhi de, ki kis saala aaya tha, kis din aaya tha? Phir aage badte hai, kitne baje aaya tha? (I have noticed one thing. When a beautiful woman like Sonali appears on the show, Amitabh's questions are different. For example, ‘What’s the colour of a rose?' When we appear, we are asked, ‘When did Humayun come?’ ‘What time did he come?’)” he said, with a laugh.

Kapil and Sonu appeared on KBC 13 in November. The duo won ₹25 lakhs on the show by answering a question on PETA.

The question was: Inspired by which book by Peter Singer did Ingrid Newkirk and Alex Pacheco establish PETA in 1980?

The options were: The Case for Animal Rights, Animal Liberation, The Most Good You Can Do and Right To Live. Animal Liberation was the right answer.

Meanwhile, Sachin Khedekar, Sonali Kulkarni and Ravi Kishan appeared on the show to promote their new SonyLiv show The Whistleblower.