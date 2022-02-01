Kapil Sharma says he wants to be a waiter in Goa restaurant as Deepika Padukone ‘goes there often', leaves her in splits

Comedian Kapil Sharma joked that he should have become a waiter in a Goa restaurant as actor Deepika Padukone frequents the place often. In a new promo shared by The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram, the cast of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan--Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa--appeared on the show as guests. They were joined by the film's director Shakun Batra.

After arriving on the stage, Deepika Padukone went up to special guest Archana Puran Singh and hugged her. Archana then teased Kapil Sharma and said, "Kapil, jealous? She came to meet me and hug me. She didn't hug you." As Kapil gave a crestfallen look, Deepika came and hugged him making him smile.

In the video, Kapil said, "Deepika ka favourite hai Goa (Deepika's favourite is Goa)." She replied, "Hann bachpan me bhi bohut main Goa jaati thi (yes, I used to go to Goa regularly in my childhood)." Kapil responded, "Maine toh kahi Goa me restaurant m waiter ki naukri kar leni hai (I should become a waiter in a restaurant in Goa)." As Archana asked why, Kapil replied, "Wahan yeh zyada aati hai (She goes there often)." Deepika burst out laughing.

Kapil also teased Ananya after she agreed that she came for the first time in this season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, "So you were waiting for the vaccines to start for those in the age group of 15-18?" Ananya made a face at his remark and nodded her head.

Asking Dhairya Karwa about his height, Kapil pulled his leg saying that since he is so tall he could probably catch his flight from the rooftop of his home. When Kapil asked Shakun that he 'believes in re-takes, the latter agreed and Deepika added, "I have taken the most number of retakes with the garbage."

At this Kapil making a serious face and told him, "Aapne Deepika ko itna pareshan kiya hai? Inke saamne se fruit hata lo (You have troubled Deepika so much? Take the fruits away from him)." This left the guests in splits. A fruit bowl rested on the table in front of the guests' couch.

Gehraiyaan, an Amazon Original movie, is a contemporary relationship drama. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

