Kapil Sharma shares solo pics from Himachal Pradesh, fans tease him about wife Ginni Chatrath: 'Biwi se bachne ke liye..

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram, and shared pictures from his mountain trip on Wednesday. He posted photos while shooting in Himachal Pradesh. His post gave perfect winter vibes as he posed with mountains in teh background. A similar segment is also there on his show The Kapil Sharma Show, where he shares celebrities' pictures on a big screen and reads out their fans' funny and unusual comments. (Also read: Kapil Sharma impresses everyone with his fit look, Tiger Shroff reacts. See pics)

In the pictures, Kapil wore an olive coloured hoodie with black woolen cap. He wrapped his neck with a grey muffler. He accessorised his look with dark sunglasses and grey shoes. In one picture, he looked straight into the camera, while keeping his hands inside his jacket's pockets as he stood at the balcony of his room. In another picture, he sat on a chair with the backdrop of mountains and dark sky. In another picture, he sat and posed in front of the resort.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil used the hashtags ‘mountains’, ‘mountain lovers’, ‘Himachal’ and ‘shooting’ in the caption. Actor and YouTuber Satish Ray commented, “Kaun sa resort hai (which resort is this)?” Fans also dropped comments on his pictures, describing his post with funny remarks. One of Kapil's fans wrote, “Lagta hai waha koi ladki khadi hai, isliye aapka dhayan uss side hai (I feel there is a girl standing there, that is why you are paying attention on that side).”

Another fan commented, “Biwi ki maar se bachne ke liye chippa bichara pati (in order to escape the wrath of his wife, the husband hid himself).” Kapil and Ginni Chatrath married in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They became parents to a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. Reacting to Kapil's solo pictures, another fan wrote in Hindi, “Sardi lagti hai, toh aadmi aisa nhi bhaithta hai (If a person is feeling cold, he will never sit this way).” A person commented while hinting at Kapil's reaction in the pictures, “Jab crush kisi aur ke saath dikh jaaye with laughing emoticon (When you see your crush with someone else).”

The couple was blessed with son Trishaan in 2021. Kapil is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. His shows airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm, where celebrities usually mark their presences to promote their upcoming projects. He recently travelled to Busan with Ginni, where his film, Zwigato, was screened at the Busan International Film Festival.

