Kapil Sharma impresses everyone with his fit look, Tiger Shroff reacts. See pics

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram handle and shared pictures from his recent photoshoot on Tuesday. He looked fit in his photos. He stood beside a swimming pool near a staircase. This invited many celebrity friends from industry and fans to react on his series of pictures. (Also read: Kapil Sharma looks handsome in new glam pics, Badshah says 'aag hi laga di')

In the pictures, he wore a white T-shirt with white pants. He styled the outfit with black shoes and blue sunglasses. In one picture, he sat on the staircase with swimming pool in the background. He posed to the right side and looked away from the camera. In another picture, he looked to his left side while walking and gave a cool pose.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “If no gym……ING, Then swim…ING, anyth…………ING, But someth..ING. Good morn..ING (sun and smiling emoji). Sorry for my bad rhyming (see-no evil eye monkey emoji) but see my intentions (are strong).” He used the hashtags #morning #swimming #sun #happiness on the photos. Actors Tiger Shroff wrote, “Paaji looking (fire emoji).” To which, Kapil responded, “@Tigerjackieshroff thanks for always inspiring bro (red heart emoji) lots of love" and Vindu Dßara Singh commented, “Looking super fit paaji (two hearts emoji).” To which, Kapil replied, “@Vindusingh thank you vindu paji (red heart emoji).” Singer Zora Randhawa commented, “I see that pump murshad (bicep and fire emojis).”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Kapil's fans wrote, “Bhaiji (brother) you are killing it (clapping emojis).” Another fan commented, “Super sir, aapne toh body bhi bana li, pata bhi nhi chala kab bana li (You have a good body, did not get to know when did you work yourself).” Other fan wrote, “Looking super fit.” One fan also wrote, “Bhai ke biceps (Brother's biceps) with fire emoji."

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. They welcomed their second child- son Trishaan in 2021.

Recently, Kapil travelled to Busan with Ginni where his film, Zwigato, was screened at the Busan International Film Festival. Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das which stars Kapil and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON