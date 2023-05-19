Kapil Sharma shows his dance moves after matching steps with Rema on his show. Watch

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently welcomed Nigerian singer Rema on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is on his countrywide tour at present and is the first international celebrity to appear on the current season of the hit comedy show. A promo from the upcoming episode shows Rema and Kapil Sharma dancing to Calm Down on stage. Many of Kapil's fans have raised doubts if he will be seen speaking English during his interaction with Rema and some have also reacted to his dance moves. Also read: Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra blows kisses as she makes ramp debut

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Can’t calm down bcoz #rema is here @heisrema (star-eyes laughing emoji) #calmdown #thekapilsharmashow.”

Badshah commented on the video, “Pehle 10 second to control kiya paaji ne bas fer khul gaye (Kapil controlled himself for first 10 seconds and then danced freely).” Tanmay Bhat wrote, “This gonna be epic."

A fan also wrote, "Kapil bhai please talk to him only in English," with laughing emojis. Another asked, “Vai English bolna padha hoga..kaise (you had to speak in English…how did you do it)?” Commenting on Kapil's dance steps, a fan wrote, “Desi bana diya hahahaha (you made it desi).” “Paji got moves”, read a comment. A fan also commented, “Aj Kapil ko translator ki jarurat padegi (today Kapil will need a translator).” Many also said Selena Gomez should have also accompanied Rema on the show.

Rema is known for creating Afrobeats music with musicians like Wizkid and Burna Boy. On February 11, 2022, Rema released Calm Down from his debut studio album Rave & Roses. A Remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez followed in August. It's a major hit among music lovers and has been performed by Rema during his multiple concerts in Mumbai, Delhi and other locations.

Kapil recently walked the ramp with his three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma at a fashion show. This was Anayra's debut ramp walk. The father-daughter duo were seen in black, holding hands as they walked together on the ramp.

