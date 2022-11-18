Kapil Sharma shows off his luxury life in birthday post for wife Ginni Chatrath

Comedian Kapil Sharma wished his wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday via an Instagram post. He shared pictures featuring himself and his wife from Dubai on Friday. He wrote a beautiful message for her on her special day. He called her ‘my love.’ He also posted a happy picture of his wife with her birthday cake. (Also read: Kapil Sharma wishes Archana Puran Singh with a picture on her birthday: ‘Aap hamesha khush raho')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the pictures, Kapil stood with Ginni with Burj Khalifa in the background. He wore a colourful shirt and blue jeans and his wife wore a purple outfit and carried a pink handbag. In another picture, both of them looked at each other with love while posing for the camera. Kapil also shared a solo picture of Ginni. She wore a white outfit and held a wine glass in the backdrop of greenery. She looked away from the camera and smiled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life (red heart emoji) may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe.” He used ‘happy birthday’ with cake emoji as the hashtag. Actors Sudesh Lehri wrote, “Happy birthday ginni (birthday cake emoji) sada khush raho (Stay happy, always)", Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “she's a sweetheart" and Parmeet Sethi commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY GINNI, GOD BLESS.”

Reacting to the post, one of Kapil's fans wrote, “Cutest couple.” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday @ginnichatrath ma'am, sending loads of love. God bless.” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the cute wife of every headache's painkiller.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Kapil's wife and dropped heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They became parents to a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. The couple welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

Kapil recently travelled to Busan with Ginni where his film, Zwigato, was screened at the Busan International Film Festival. He had shared several videos and pictures on Instagram from Busan. Sharing a photo with Ginni from outside the venue, Kapil wrote, "Pati patni aur (Husband, wife and) #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #biff2022 #southkorea #gratitude."

Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das which stars Kapil and Shahana Goswami in the prominent roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.