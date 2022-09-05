Kapil Sharma sings Mohammad Rafi's song, Parda hai Parda, pays tribute at Melbourne show

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently touring Australia, paid a tribute to late singer Mohammad Rafi during his show in Melbourne. He took to Instagram and shared a video in which he seen singing Mohammad Rafi's song Parda hai Parda from the movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are currently in Australia. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma become salespeople in new ad; fans call it 'biggest multi-starrer'. Watch)

In the video, Kapil was heard saying, “Shabab Pe Main Zara Si Sharab Phekunga Kisi Hasin Ki Taraf Ye Gulaab Phekunga.” He also said, “shukriya zorr daar taali hojaaye, Rafi saheb ke liye, humaare Amritsar ke rehne waale the” (Give a huge round of applause for Mohammad Rafi, he belonged to our Amritsar city). The audience erupted in cheers and applause. The digital screen behind him showed him singing and glimpses of the audience sitting there.

The video was shared with the caption, “Just” (hand folded emoji). He used the hashtags #kslive #kslive2022 #melbourne #australia on the post. Singer, Rahul Vaidya RKV commented, “Wah wah” and actor Himanshu Soni wrote, “Kya baat kya baat” on his video. One of his fans commented, “Lovely voice.” Another fan wrote, “Fit or hit hogye ho.”

Kapil Sharma is back with the third season of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show which would go on air from September 10. A new promo shows glimpses of first few episodes, one of which will have Akshay Kumar. In the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. While several old characters have returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the show. He had played several characters on the show, including Dharmendra, Jackie Dada and Sapna.

Meanwhile, Kapil is returning with the third season of his show after he took a sabbatical to shoot for a Nandita Das directorial. Titled Zwigato, the film features Kapil as a food delivery guy and Shahana Goswami as his wife.

