Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kapil Sharma speechless as Mohammad Kaif roasts him, Virender Sehwag says 'galat aadmi se panga le liya'. Watch
tv

Kapil Sharma speechless as Mohammad Kaif roasts him, Virender Sehwag says 'galat aadmi se panga le liya'. Watch

Kapil Sharma asked Mohammad Kaif what took him so long to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The cricketer left Kapil speechless with his response. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Mohammad Kaif roasts Kapil Sharma after the comedian asks why the cricketer never appeared on his show before. 

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Sehwag has previously visited the show, this will be the first time that Kapil Sharma will be hosting  Kaif. 

In a new promo from the episode, Kapil informed Kaif that the show has been running since 2013 and asked what took him so long to finally appear on the show. “You didn't know the way to the show or did no one tell you that you're so popular that you can appear on the show?” Kapil asked in Hindi, in the video shared by Sony TV. 

The cricketer, taking Kapil's case, said, “I've known Kapil even before his show became a hit. After the show became popular, we met and interacted but he never invited me to the show.” Sehwag chipped in, “Galat aadmi se panga le liya (You've messed with the wrong person).” 

 

RELATED STORIES

In the promos previously released, Kapil also dug out a few old social media posts of both the sports stars. One of the pictures featured Kaif posing with Aishwarya Rai on a flight. “Delightful conversation with a wonderful person,” he had captioned the post. Kapil showed him a comment left by a fan on the post. “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya be careful, he's too good at fielding,” it read, leaving Kaif embarrassed. 

The duo also exchanged stories from the time they played for the Indian cricket team. One such anecdote was about Kaif and Yuvraj Singh being selected to play for Team India for a series while Sehwag was left out. 

Kaif recalled Sehwag taunting them by singing, “Kaise kaiso ko diya hai, aise waiso ko diya hai (Lord, you have given things to just anyone)”. Sehwag continued to sing, “Humko bhi toh lift kara do (Lift me up too),” leaving everyone in splits. 

Also read: When upset Anu Malik said he couldn't ‘forgive’ Kapil Sharma for forgetting lyrics on singing reality show

Besides the cricketers, the Kakkar siblings - Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar - will be appearing on the show this weekend as well. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kapil sharma virender sehwag mohammad kaif the kapil sharma show
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arti Singh says Govinda, his family don't speak to her anymore

6

Kareena steps out with Babita, Alia visits Ranbir's under-construction home

KBC 13: Jackie Shroff reveals how Suniel gave him his house for dad's treatment

Shamita Shetty, Raqesh step out for first date since Bigg Boss OTT. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP