Kapil Sharma thanks Ginni Chatrath for everything as he wishes her on her birthday. See pics

Kapil Sharma has shared two lovely pictures with wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday on Saturday. He also thanked her for everything while wishing her on the occasion. The two have been married for five years and have two kids. Also read: Kapil Sharma's new comedy show to air on Netflix; Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda join him. Watch

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have been married since five years.

Sharing the two pictures with Ginni, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday (heart emoji) @ginnichatrath thank you for everything (smiling face emoji). #love #happiness #blessings (smiling face with halo emoji)."

Both the pictures are from their international vacations. The first picture shows them having a conversation while sitting on a pavement outside their hotel. While Kapil is in a grey track suit, Ginni is in a black dress and matching pumps. Another picture shows them posing cozily near a river bank.

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018. They have a three-year-old daughter Anayra and two-year-old son Trishaan.

How Ginni comes to Kapil's rescue

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat earlier this year, Kapil had revealed that Ginni takes his phone when he gets drunk, preventing him from typing an objectionable social media post. He had said, “Roz 10 baje ke baad toh nahi, jab kabhi kabhi mere 11.30 bajte hain na, toh fir vo..vo sayani hai na, usko pata hai phir kuch panga kar dega.. (She doesn’t take my phone after 10 pm but she takes my phone when I am not in my senses. She is smart. She knows I might make some mistake again)."

He had further said, "Now I do not post on social media..haan pehle aise kar deta tha… pehle merko har baat mein ghusne ki aadat thi (I used to comment on every issue. I expressed my opinions without anyone asking for them, sometimes you invite trouble for yourself). But now there is a lot of change in me, after two children, you get a sense of responsibility. After a few years, my kids will start reading what’s there on Twitter, vo sochenge humara baap aisa hai? (They will wonder what sort of man is our father).”

