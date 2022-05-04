Karan Johar announces 'with heavy heart' that Koffee With Karan will not return, fans call it ‘end of an era’

On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that there will be no new season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. The final season of the show was premiered in 2019. Karan's announcement comes a few days after people on internet started speculating about the guests of the next season. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar attend same Eid party, fans hope there was no 'fighting' inside

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a note, Karan wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person commented, “End of an era.” Another one said, “Karan rulaoge kya (Karan do you wanna make us cry)?" While one requested, “Oh please! Come for the seventh season,” along with crying emojis, another one wrote, “Is there a twist? Is it true? What is happening?” One said, “That's really sad! KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for man,” another one asked, “But why?? It was an excellent show.”

Requesting one episode a fan said, “Do one SRK or Kareena episode. Please.” Making speculations, another one one commented, “I thought he was going to say it is returning maybe after all the controversies and what's happened in the past that's why it's not coming back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities such as, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and many more came on the show as guests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON