Karan Johar gets teary-eyed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as Niti Taylor performs as his twins Yash and Roohi. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar will get emotional in the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. The makers unveiled a promo video from the episode which will be all about celebrating family bonds. To this, constant Niti Taylor’s performance will touch Karan Johar’s heart as she will perform as the filmmaker’s twins, Yash and Roohi. Also read: Karan Johar says he has to 'calm down' as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge

While Niti will turn into Karan’s daughter Roohi, her choreographer Akash will be seen as Yash. Their adorable act will be dedicated to their ‘dada.’ The promo video begins with a picture of Yash and his twins. It features a glimpse of Yash talking about Karan alongside backdrops of the family. To this, Karan who rarely displays his emotional side on the show will get teary-eyed.

In the teaser, Karan says that he feels blessed to have his twins, Yash and Roohi in his life. While he praises Niti’s heartfelt performance, it also makes him feel that his kids have grown up. Furthermore, he is seen being consoled and hugged by judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi after he breaks down. Maniesh Paul who is hosting the show, will join them too.

Karan is among the few single fathers of Bollywood. He welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi in 2007, via surrogacy. Reacting to the glimpse of the episode, a fan wrote in the comments, “Literally this promo give me goosebumps.” “Aww such a cute performance,” added another fan. Someone else commented, “She is dancing with injured leg,” referring to Niti’s recent leg injury.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is currently airing its 10th season on Colors TV with 12 celebrities as participants. Talking about the show, Karan recently said that he is slightly more subdued, even when criticising the contestants.

The filmmmaker told Indian Express, “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times.” Besides, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he is also hosting Koffee With Karan 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

