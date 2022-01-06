Karan Johar pours a mugful of water on flirty Hunarbaaz contestant, Parineeti Chopra is shocked. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar left Hunarbaaz co-judges Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty in shock as he teased a contestant on the show. A new promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram shows a contestant trying to flirt with Karan and him pouring a mugful of water on him.

Rohit Thakur, 30, arrives on show dressed in a colourful outfit and his hair tied in a ponytail. He tried to flirt with Karan, saying, “Please meri taraf mat dekhiye, main romantic horai hu, pappi nikal sakti hai meri (Please don't look at me. I am feeling romantic and I might kiss you)." Karan then asked he 'feels something' looking at him.

The two then break into a dance onstage, with Rohit changing out of an outfit, into another. Karan also pours mugful of water on him, as Rohit accepts it with his eyes closed. Parineeti and Mithun give shocked and amused expressions, respectively.

Hunarbaaz is a new talent hunt show that will kick off on January 22. Another recently released promo of the show featured Parineeti Chopra bursting into tears on hearing a contestant's story of struggle. “I struggled a lot after reaching Mumbai I did not have a place to stay so I lived under a tree. I would hope someone would give me food or someone to give me some money so that I could go back home," the contestant told the judges.

Parineeti, speaking through her tears, said, "Jo bahut sachhe log hote hain na, mera dil toot jata hai (When I come across such people, it breaks my heart). Karan Johar was seen consoling her.

This isn't Karan's first time hosting or judging a reality show. He has previously been part of India's Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. He also judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2012 and has a long-running talk show, Koffee With Karan.

