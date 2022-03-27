Karan Johar tells Bharti Singh he is afraid her baby will be born on Hunarbaaz; Parineeti joins him in suggesting names

Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has continued her work despite being told by doctors that her baby can arrive any day now. As she asked for suggestions for her baby names from Hunarbaaz judges in between the shoots, Karan Johar told her that he is afraid her baby will be born on the sets only. Also Read | Bharti Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from maternity photoshoot, says 'expecting baby any time now'

In a promo of an upcoming Hunarbaaz episode shared by Colors TV on its Instagram account on Saturday, Bharti and Haarsh could be seen asking for suggestions for names of their to-be-born baby. Karan Johar then told her, "Bahut-bahut aapko mohabbat. Mujhe bas dar hai ki yahin hone waala hai (a lot of love to you. I am only scared that the baby will be born here only)." Judge Mithun Chakraborty could be seen getting shocked at Karan's comment. However, Bharti agreed with Karan, and said, "I am also saying that it can happen anytime now as the doctor has said."

Karan then told Bharti that he and Parineeti Chopra have an amazing idea for the baby's name. Karan and Parineeti told Bharti that if she has a boy, she should name him Hunar, and if she has a girl, she should name Baaz, after the talent-based show they all work at. Bharti appeared to not like their suggestions and said, "He kept such good names for his babies, Yash and Roohi, but for us, Hunar," and went ahead to make fun of the name.

Karan insisted, "Hunar is a lovely name," and Haarsh agreed. Karan then suggested another name for a boy- Prabeer, which also means 'hunar' (talent). He added, "We already have many Kabir, Ranbir, and Ranveer, but we don't have Prabeer." In case it's a girl, Parineeti suggested the name Inaayat, while Karan suggested Naina. Bharti suggested Heer, a name which was loved by Karan and Parineeti as well.

Bharti said she liked the name Prabeer and Inaayat as well. She joked, "I have liked three names so maybe I will have to give birth to three babies now." Bharti also asked for suggestions from guest Kumar Sanu, who suggested Aryan for a boy and Swagata for a girl. Fans also suggested names for the baby in the comment section.

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had announced the pregnancy through a vlog on their YouTube channel a few months ago. She later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

