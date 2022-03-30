Karan Kundrra angry at paparazzi for trying to enter Tejasswi Prakash's house: 'I don't like all this. She is my GF'

Actor Karan Kundrra is angry at the paparazzi for how they treated his girlfriend, actor Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent video, Tejasswi was seen trying to run inside her house even as a bunch of photographers tried to enter. They also would not let her close the door of her car and leave. (Also read: Karan Kundrra opens up about his wedding with Tejasswi Prakash: 'I've accepted ki meri shaadi...')

A different batch of photographers ran into Karan a day later when he told them that he did not like what happened. “Arre woh safe nahi hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hain, aise accha thodi nahi lagta hai. Maine band karwa dia, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye maine. Ye sab pasand nahi hai. Ladki hai woh. Mazaak thodi hai, izzat karte hain, respect karte hain iska matlab ye thodi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaao. Toh galat laga mereko. Meri girlfriend hai, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main (That's not safe, they are entering her house. This does not look good. I shut it all down and got her car's windows tinted. I don't like all this. She is a girl. It's not a joke. We respect you but that doesn't mean you'll enter our homes. So I thought it was wrong. She is my girlfriend, I can't tolerate all this),” Karan told the media outside the Mumbai airport.

The couple's fans also supported Karan's views. “They were really like pouncing on her. In fact some were not even (the usual) paps, they were some random guys and laughing. That was too scary man,” read a comment on Instagram. “Perfect boyfriend ever,” commented another.

In another video, as Karan got inside his car, a paparazzo apologised for what happened. Karan, however, told him that he knows he did not do anything as he knows him and a bunch of others to be kind and respectful. But he did not know the people who chased Tejasswi the other night.

In the video posted on Monday, Tejasswi was seen leaving the sets of Naagin when the paparazzi chased her. More men with camera phones in their hands chased her as she tried to enter her house. Later, they did not even let her close the door of her car.

Karan and Tejasswi met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell for each other. She is now seen on Naagin as the lead while Karan is seen as jailor on Lock Upp.

