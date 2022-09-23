Karan Kundrra clarifies only Tejasswi Prakash bought house in Goa, not him: ‘She walks ahead of me, not behind.’

After news of Tejasswi Prakash investing in a new home in Goa surfaced online, the Naagin actor and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra were recently spotted returning to Mumbai. After the paparazzi repeatedly asked them about the report, Karan took to Twitter and clarified that the couple didn’t buy a house together, only Tejasswi did. Also read: Tejasswi Prakash complains about Karan Kundrra's ‘best BF’ tag

Responding to a report on Twitter, Karan Kundrra wrote, “Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me... you should try it too.” Earlier, Karan shared a glimpse of Tejasswi’s new house from Goa and congratulated her.

Karan Kundrra's tweet.

In one of the videos shared by Karan, Tejasswi was seen happily posing with the house key. Karan wrote to his girlfriend: ‘Congratulations baby... You deserve the world.’ He also added, “I'm so proud of you... You little hardworking mouse. May you have homes in every city you love."

Tejasswi and Karan romance blossomed last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. In the show, Karan proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend and went down on one knee. To this, the TV actor said yes. Since then, both have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai and everywhere else. They keep sharing updates about their relationship on social media.

Earlier, Karan once jokingly said that he has accepted that he will tie the knot with Tejasswi Prakash. Meanwhile, Tejasswi spilled the beans about taking their relationship to the next level and told Hindustan Times, "We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him.”

