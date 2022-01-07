Karan Kundrra’s sister says she ‘can’t stand’ how Tejasswi Prakash treats him: ‘He is all that matters to me’

Karan Kundrra’s sister Meenu Kundra said that she is unhappy with the ‘hurt’ that Tejasswi Prakash causes him. Karan and Tejasswi are currently seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 15 and are making headlines for their budding romance. Fans are shipping them and trending #TejRan on social media.

A Twitter user asked Meenu to ‘accept’ Tejasswi as it would be good for Karan. “Hun-I don’t know her from Adam to like or dislike her, I just can’t stand the way she treats my brother-I dislike the hurt she causes Karan-he is all that matters to me!” she replied.

Previously, Meenu hinted at Tejasswi as she tweeted that Karan got rid of ‘all the garbage and fake love’ from his system, as the two fought in an episode of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi’s brother Pratik Wayangankar seemed to hit back at her with a post of his own.

“She is standing with her ‘people’ right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she’s called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language… She’s my sister, a daughter, a woman! Let’s maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss,” he wrote.

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi got into an ugly spat on Bigg Boss 15, during which he angrily told her ‘apni shakal dekh (look at your own face)’. She later broke down in front of Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. While sobbing, she said, “Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I’m fu***** done.”

Earlier, Tejasswi said on Bigg Boss 15 that she is ‘in love with’ Karan. He later teased her, “Bol diya tune (You confessed), ‘I love you’.” She blushed as she tried to deny it. He smiled and gave her a peck on the cheek.

