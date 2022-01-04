Tejasswi Prakash says dad left for Dubai for 1.5 years after marriage, relatives would say ‘dhokha de ke chala gaya’

Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her family during a conversation with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. She said that her father is an NRI (non-resident Indian) and left for Dubai a week after marrying her mother, who stayed back in India.

In a video from Bigg Boss 15 shared by a fan account, Tejasswi said, “When my parents got married, in a week, my dad left for Dubai. It was an arranged marriage. He didn’t come for a year and a half. Saare relatives aur sab log mummy ko bolte the, ‘Dhokha de ke chala gaya, yeh nahi aa raha hai, shaadi karke bhaag gaya hai’ (All our relatives and everyone would tell my mother, ‘He betrayed you and left, he is not coming back, he married you and ran away’).”

Tejasswi said that her parents would write letters to each other and plan trips to the phone booth, so that they could talk on calls. “So difficult, yaar,” Shamita remarked.

“For one and a half years, he was settling everything there, he got a house, got a very nice car, everything, then he took mumma there. That’s when everybody was so happy,” Tejasswi said.

Tejasswi also revealed that she used to be a resident of the UAE and could not live in India for more than six months at a stretch. She recalled one particular incident: “Ek baar toh meri shoot chal rahi thi toh main subah jaa ke shaam ko aayi (Once, I was in the middle of shooting and I had to fly out in the morning and return in the evening), just because I had to get out of India and then come back. So I went to Dubai and came back in the evening.”

Before Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi acted in shows such as Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Karn Sangini.

