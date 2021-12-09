Bigg Boss 15: Upset with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra says ‘we are too weak for a relationship, it’s not working out’

On Bigg Boss 15, the game seems to be overtaking relationships. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had differences over a task on Wednesday’s episode and it ended on a rather unexpected note. He told her that they were too weak for a relationship, and she told him that it were his actions that proved it.

After the day’s task for ticket to finale was over, Karan Kundrra approached Tejasswi Prakash who was lying in her bed. He asked her if they could talk, and she gave a cold response. He then said, “Mujhe nahi pata maine kya kiya hai (I have no clue what I did).”

She said, ‘nice’, and he continued, “Obviously! Tu jada smart hai na, bataegi nahi to kaise samjhunga. Bata to, mai bhi bataunga kyu upset hoon mai (You are the smarter one. How will I explain things to you if you do not tell me anything. I also have to tell you why I am upset).”

She was shocked to hear him say that he was upset and asked him twice, “You are upset!” He said, “Kya kiya yaar tune aaj (What did you do today)? You could have been my strength.” Tejasswi said, “You have other people to be your strength,” and he responded with, “I had to find other people, jab mai kuch plan kar raha tha, kyu natak kar rahi thi (Why were you creating a scene when I was planning something)?”

Tejasswi then told Karan, “Go and find your alternatives baba.” Karan asked her, “Who are these alternatives? Do you have a problem that I talked to Shamita Shetty?" She added that he also discussed things with Rajiv Adatia. Karan told her that he was simply trying to figure out who are their priorities for the task. “I wanted to plan things, I need to get Rashami Desai to win the task, what is your problem?”

An upset Tejasswi kept saying, 'nice' in a stern voice as Karan talked. She then asked him, “Do you really think I have a problem with you trying to get Rashami to win? Are you serious?” When she said he had Shamita for support, he turned around to accuse her of discussing the game with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

“Are you serious? I did not discuss anything with Pratik and Nishant. You are bulls******* me. You have been bulls******* me for a while now. I am saying it clearly, you had to discuss it with ten people before you came to me,” Tejasswi told him. Karan then claimed he was only collecting information for his planning.

She added, “I have been cooking all the time. You never offered to help, or even do some chopping. You just think I am discussing the game’s strategies with Nishant and Pratik. swear, I do not talk to them about the game. They are clear about my priorities and never discuss the game with me. Pratik genuinely treats me like his sister. I was upset today and he came out and gave me biscuits. I do not expect him to be loyal. I can see what you are doing.”

An upset Karan walked away as he told her, “Good, thank you for the information.” When she asked him if he was coming back, he replied with a stern, “No.”

Later, Karan said, "I don't think we are on the same page." She added that they won’t be able to move ahead in such a manner. Karan then added, "Mujhe bhi aise lag raha hai (I feel the same way). It's not working out. Agar tere ko cheezein dikhi hai toh mujhe bhi cheezein dikhi hai. Tere ko jo karna hai tu woh kar, jiske saath khelna hai uske saath khel (If you can see things, so can I. You do as you wish, play with whomsoever you wish). We are too weak when it comes to a relationship." Tejasswi added, "You proved it."