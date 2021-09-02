Karan Kundrra says Sidharth Shukla spoke to him night before death, shares details of last conversation

Karan Kundrra has revealed that he spoke with Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday night, just hours before Sidharth died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. Karan took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and shared details of their last conversation.

“Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone too soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad,” Karan wrote, sharing a picture of Sidharth.

On Thursday, Sidharth was rushed to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai at around 11 am but was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by his mother, Rita Shukla, and two sisters.

Jaan Kumar Sanu took to Twitter to remember Sidharth, whom he called his ‘elder brother and a role model’. He also revealed that they met last week.

“I can’t believe the news. I don’t want to believe it. I met you a week ago. Thank you for the memories Sid. You were an elder brother and a role model. RIP King #SiddharthShukla,” he tweeted.

Jaan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, on which Sidharth appeared as a ‘senior’ along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. During a virtual press conference for the show, Sidharth had given Jaan some advice on how to survive: “You need to be yourself, be real, stand for anything you feel is right and you need to voice yourself.”

Sidharth’s death was mourned by many from the entertainment industry, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Parineeti Chopra and others. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants including Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Koena Mitra also paid tribute to him on social media.

Sidharth was last seen in the ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The show began streaming in May.