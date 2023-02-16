Karan Kundrra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March: “Main Film City mein karne ko taiyar hoon'

Karan Kundrra has said that he is ready to marry Tejasswi Prakash even on a set in Film City, if she finds the time. Karan and Tejasswi have been together for a few years now. Rumours of Karan and Tejasswi's marriage have been going on since they began dating in 2021. (Also read: Karan Kundrra says ‘Tejasswi is the best girlfriend in the world hands down’)

The two actors met on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. They confessed their feelings inside the house itself and have been dating since then.

Asked about his marriage with Tejasswi, Karan said he is ready for a March wedding, and told Radio City, "Mai toh March me karne ko tayaar hu. Mai to Bigg Boss me hi, jab papa ne dekh ke bola heart of family, maine kaha itni angrezi? Mummy ne pasand kiya tha. Uncle aunty ko bhi dekha to laga shareef se hain, pata lunga inko to main (I am ready to get married in March. Even inside Bigg Boss, I was happy to see my father use such English words as ‘heart of the family’ for Tejasswi. Mom also liked her, and when I saw her parents, I was sure I'd be able to woo them as well)."

“Fir uske baad inhone ja ke naagin sign kar li. Inka naagin khatam hone ko nahi aa raha, itni successful season hone ki kya zarurat thi? fir na, mujhe na pucho aap. is admi ne kari hai, usi se jaa ke puch lo aap. Bhai sab ho jae to ek banda baitha hua hai waha shadi kar lo (But then she went ahead and signed Naagin. And, that show is simply not ending. Why does it have to be so successful? Don't even ask me about the wedding, go and tell her a man is waiting if she has some time),” he added laughing.

Asked if he would go for a destination wedding, Karan said that right now, he could just marry Tejasswi “on any set in the Film City”. Karan shared the video clip on his Twitter timeline and wrote, "Hahahaha," adding a few laughing and heart emojis.

