Karan Kundrra: Tejasswi is the best girlfriend in the world hands down

Actor Karan Kundrra is exploring and enjoying his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash amid much scrutiny, but he is not fretting about the constant glare or the pap lens. Instead, he is sure he will find his calm with his girlfriend despite the noise.

“I personally don’t have any issue about having extra attention,” he tells us, adding, “It’s a part of my life. I’m a human being, and so are the people watching us or clicking out photos. Also, I don’t believe that a lot of things are supposed to be done (as a star) like appearance (together).”

Kundrra asserts that be it on camera or off it, he doesn’t believe in change his real self and becoming someone else just for the camera.

Talking about his relationship in this context, he explains, “And similarly, I will not be affected by it all, thinking ‘arrey camera hain’. I am not going to get conscious or hide anything. So, (having a relationship in the public eye) is not difficult. It is what Tejasswi and I choose. There is a lot of attention, fans and paps, but we (always) find our space.”

Kundrra and Prakash met last year inside the Bigg Boss house, with romance between the two blossoming all through the season. It has only strengthened ever since they came out of the show, and get a lot of admiration and love from their fans on social media.

In fact, Prakash has already declared Kundrra as the “world’s best boyfriend” in one of her interviews. So, what does he have to say about it? “Well, in India, after Ranveer Singh, I think I have been officially named as the best boyfriend, because I am very vocal and very expressive,” he laughs.

On a serious note, he feels it is Prakash who actually deserves the title of “world’s best girlfriend”.

He gushes, “The thing about Tejasswi is that whatever she does in and the way she is… woh aata nahi hai (bahar). Like when we are getting papped, I am (showing) more (affection), be it holding more, kissing her, and just being expressive. She isn’t like that. I’d definitely say hands down that she is the best girlfriend in the world because of the amount of time she gets, which is hardly anything, she still manages everything. And I see her do it, which is amazing.”

Whether marriage is on the cards soon or not, time till tell, but Kundrra has definitely taken the next big step as he recently bought a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra worth crores. Talking about his new property, he credits his father for pushing him to take the leap.

“I didn’t have the guts to do something like this. Thankfully, my father was here. I was looking at a smaller house, but he gave me a push (to buy a bigger place). The house comes with a lot of emotions, from nervousness about it actually happening, to getting the loan approved… It was a stressful one and a half month, now thankfully it is done, and interiors have started. I am so happy about it,” he ends.