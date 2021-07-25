Karan Wahi shares photos of his paunch and busts myth about abs, vows ‘main wapas aaunga’

Actor Karan Wahi on Saturday shared a series of shirtless photos to showcase his physical transformation in the last couple of months. While the first image showed him flaunting his abs, he had a bulging belly in the next. The third was a work-in-progress picture of him getting back in shape slowly.

Showing fans how his body changed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Karan wrote in an Instagram post, “How i started the Lockdown. Where i Reached in the Lockdown. Where iam Today. #phew #mainwapasaaunga. Ps- for those who think abs humesha rehte hai (abs are permanent) Its a myth.”

Many of Karan’s industry colleagues sent messages of support. “Bhai 3 din gym mein (just three days in the gym) and Ul be back ya. @karanwahi,” actor Taher Shabbir wrote. “Bhai tu fitness ka prateek hai - tere abs kabhi nahi jaa sakte (Brother, you are the epitome of fitness, your abs can never go away),” actor Vikaas Kalantri commented. “U will reach from 3rd image to 1st image in no time,” actor Ravi Dubey said.

Fans also reacted to Karan’s post. “I have never seen a insta post more relatable than this,” one wrote, while another said, “The body I want vs the body I have.” A third commented, “Damn actually chubby is the new hotness check @willsmith lol.”

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise a toast, flash wide smiles in unseen photo from Miami trip

Earlier this year, Hollywood stars Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg shared pictures of their ‘dad bods’. Will confessed he was ‘in the worst shape of (his) life’, while Mark posted a before-and-after photo and wrote, “From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

Karan is known for appearing in television shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He has also hosted reality shows such as Indian Idol and Nach Baliye in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON