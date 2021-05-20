Karanvir Bohra reschedules his trip to India; says won’t be bringing kids amid the Covid-19 crisis

The second wave of Covid-19 in the country has pushed actor Karanvir Bohra — who is currently in Vancouver, Canada with his wife and three daughters — to postpone his trip to India, and that has left him with a feeling of distress. Eager to meet his parents, the actor has booked his tickets for later this month, but has decided not to bring his kids to avoid putting their health at risk.

“We had plans to come back on the May 4, but when the crisis began, people told us to come as the situation is very bad. I was also a little worried because my new born baby is with me, and I just didn’t want to take a chance,” shares Bohra.

Waiting for things to settle down in India before he brings his family back, the actor adds, “I’m really looking forward to coming back to India because I want to be with my parents, and I’m also missing my country.”

However, the anxious father is quick to add, “But we’re not very keen on bringing our children right now during this pandemic. People have been saying that the surge is getting lesser in Mumbai, but we still don’t know how this variant would change direction. I don’t want to bring my children in such an atmosphere right now.”

While Bohra, 38, wants to keep his daughters close to India and its culture, the pandemic has changed everything.

“There’s no schooling happening in India (right now), and also everything is home schooled. It’s also so expensive. In Vancouver, schooling is free and they’re open. So, naturally, I want to give my children the best of what they have right now,” he tells us, talking about his decision to enrol his daughters in school abroad.

But he’s trying to make up with the things they’re missing, and teaching them Hindi and all things ‘desi’.

“I’ve been teaching them the National Anthem, Hindi songs, and also talking to them in Marwari. I try to do as much as I can but there’s nothing like staying in India because you just pick up the culture and values,” accepts the actor, who’s trying to help amid the catastrophic surge of the virus crisis.

“I feel helpless sitting out here (in a foreign land). But I’m trying to do what I can and trying to arrange beds, and oxygen cylinders. I wish I was there out on the ground,” he ends.