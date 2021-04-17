Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kareena Kapoor Khan shows a range of expressions for her pizza love in the new teaser for cooking show. Watch
tv

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows a range of expressions for her pizza love in the new teaser for cooking show. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan cries, laughs, and shows a variety of emotions as she is all set to bake stuffed pizza in a new teaser for an upcoming cookery show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor goes through varied emotions as she bakes stuffed pizza.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a fresh teaser of an upcoming cookery show and she flaunts a range of expressions in it while baking pizza. Kareena has often talked about her love for pizza in various social media posts.

The teaser opens with Kareena being told that they are set to make a stuffed pizza. Kareena has an animated response saying, "Oh my God, pizza!" She is then seen working with the dough as she preps for the base to be baked. She keeps repeating, "oh my God, pizza!" while making various faces - from simple sobbing to crying, and excited screams, she does it all. Kareena shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories.

Kareena bakes her pizza base.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy steal a kiss but people are ‘watching over’

Karan Kundrra says he has not ‘recovered’ from break-up with Anusha Dandekar

Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi groove to Ek Do Teen on Dance Deewane 3 sets, watch

Jasmin Bhasin says her relationship with Aly is still new, ships the name Jasly

Talking about her love for Italian food, Kareena had said earlier she craved it throughout her pregnancy and the show gave her the opportunity to "perfect the art" of making a pizza at home. "So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving of wanting Pizzas and Pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys," she said while shooting for the show.

Kareena on the cookery show.

"I was so happy to be a part of Star vs Food because it actually gave me the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza which is an absolute crowd-pleaser at home and I can’t wait to recreate it home," she had said in a press statement.

The show, titled Star vs Food, premiered on April 15 and will feature Bollywood personalities Kareena, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi comes to ailing Vineet Kumar Singh's rescue

Kareena began shooting for the show, soon after she welcomed her second son in February this year. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan discovery channel

Related Stories

bollywood

When Ranveer Singh’s pants tore while dancing and Deepika Padukone stitched them up mid-party. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:30 PM IST
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan poses with sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan in childhood pic: 'We have each other's back'

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:29 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP