Karishma ka Karishma child actor Jhanak Shukla gets engaged; see pictures

The popular child actor from shows like Karishma ka Karishma and Kal Ho Na Ho, Jhanak Shukla, is now engaged to her long time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. She took to social media to share pictures of the roka ceremony. Jhanak's mother, actor Supriya Shukla also shared the photo of the roka ceremony on her Instagram. (Also read: Bigg Boss Marathi 4 finale: Akshay Kelkar wins trophy, receives ₹15 lakh, fans want him in Bigg Boss 17)

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Jhanak wrote: “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya.” Her long-time boyfriend Swapnil is a fitness trainer. In the pictures, Jhanak is seen sitting with Swapnil at her home with their arms interlocked with each other. Jhanak is wearing a pink salwaar suit and yellow dupatta. The comments section of the post was full of congratulatory messages from many celebrities and her close friends. There were many co-stars of Supriya Shukla like Sriti Jha, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Hiranandani, and Avika Gor amongst others dropped messages to wish her daughter.

Jhanak had taken a break from acting at the age 15, after bagging roles in Bollywood films. Earlier in an interview the actor had said that the show Karishma Ka Karishma had become so popular at that time that she get a role in a film that had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, which was Kal Ho Na Ho. After that, she also worked on the Hollywood film One Night With The King. She had also said that despite becoming an actor, it was education that was always her first priority and that is the reason she took a break from TV to focus on her studies instead. Jhanak had also said that her parents always wanted her to first finish her graduation and then pursue any kind of profession which she is interested in. Jhanak left acting mid-way and shifted her focus to studies, and completed her Masters in Archeology.

Jhanak's mother Supriya Shukla also shared pictures from the roka ceremony and captioned it: "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari.... (My home is blessed with a little angel) Family becomes big by god's grace...(folded hands emoji) as swapnil n his parents are family now... Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings.. Thank you God.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above... Our children r blessed sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family... Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu♥.. N swapya (In shows I have seen over the relationships of my daughters, now its the time for Jhanak)"

