Karishma Tanna opens up about postpartum depression after son's birth: ‘There are times when you find yourself crying'

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband, Varun Bangera, became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son, Ved Tanna Bangera, in July this year. As a new mother, Karishma has often shared glimpses of her life with her baby. At the same time, she has been open and candid about the realities of postpartum depression and the emotional challenges that come with motherhood.

‘There are times when you find yourself crying’

Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna had their first child on July 29.

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In a recent interaction with TOI, Karishma admitted that she had mentally prepared herself for postpartum changes before welcoming Ved. She said she understood that postpartum depression is real and that accepting it, rather than feeling guilty about it, is important.

“I had already prepared my mind for postpartum, that it is real, and I am strong. However, after all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control. You still have to go through it. I would just want to tell all the women: you can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby. A happy mother leads to a happy child,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “The kind of strength required to be a mother, to do things after you've had stitches, gone through multiple emotions and experienced hormonal changes - from the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable. There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going.” ‘Giving birth is a superpower’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “The kind of strength required to be a mother, to do things after you've had stitches, gone through multiple emotions and experienced hormonal changes - from the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable. There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going.” ‘Giving birth is a superpower’ {{/usCountry}}

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During the interaction, Karishma also opened up about how motherhood has brought a new sense of responsibility and emotional connection into her life. She spoke about the experience of giving birth and how becoming a mother can make one feel as though they have brought a part of themselves into the world.

Calling motherhood difficult but beautiful, Karishma said the experience has given her a new understanding of strength. She said the strength women show during childbirth is what real strength looks like and described surviving childbirth as a “superpower” in itself.

About Karishma Tanna

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Karishma Tanna is known for her work across television, films and web series. She began her acting career with the popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to feature in shows including Kahi To Milenge, Kumkum. She participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has also appeared in films like Grand Masti and Sanju. She gained widespread acclaim for her performance in Hansal Mehta's web show Scoop, in which she played journalist Jagruti Pathak.