Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera announce Sanskrit name for son; reveal its meaning, relevance in Hindu scripture
Actor Karishma Tanna and her businessman husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child in July. They announced the baby's name in September.
TV actor Karishma Tanna and her businessman husband Varun Bangera recently welcomed their first child in July. In September, the couple announced their son's name and revealed its meaning. Introducing their child as Ved Tanna Bangera, which combines both their surnames, the new parents wrote about its significance in Hindu scriptures.
Karishma Tanna’s son named Ved
In a joint post on Instagram, Karishma and Varun announced their son’s name as Ved Tanna Bangera. Their post’s caption read: “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA. A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun.”
The picture they posted shows the baby’s name and a drawing of the parents’ hands protecting a little fist. On it, the text written in Hindi translates to: “The name "Ved" means sacred knowledge, wisdom, or the light of the Vedas. It is a Sanskrit name derived from the word "Ved," which refers to the ancient sacred scriptures of Hinduism.”
Ved was born on Guru Purnima, on July 29 this year. Making the announcement that they’ve been blessed with a boy, the couple had written in a joint post, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”
About Karisma Tanna-Varun Bangera
Karishma began dating Varun in 2021 and married him in 2022 in Mumbai. The multi-day celebration included pre-wedding festivities like haldi and mehendi, followed by the main wedding ceremony and reception. It was attended by their family and close friends from the TV and film industry.
Karishma announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April this year with a series of adorable pictures. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. She had a Tulu-style baby shower in May, of which she posted pictures and videos. “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together,” she wrote.
Karishma last starred in the 2021 film Lahore Confidential and the 2023 web series Scoop. The series, which premiered on Netflix, is directed by Hansal Mehta. She played journalist Jagruti Pathak in it, and her performance was well-received. In 2024, she played a cameo in Ananya Panday’s web series Call Me Bae.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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