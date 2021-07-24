Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Tv / Karisma Kapoor, filling in for Shilpa Shetty, cries on Super Dancer 4 sets. Here's why
tv

Karisma Kapoor, filling in for Shilpa Shetty, cries on Super Dancer 4 sets. Here's why

Karisma Kapoor was seen crying after a contestant dedicated their performance to her on Super Dancer 4. The actor appeared as a special guest, seemingly filling in for Shilpa Shetty.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST
After Indian Idol 11, Karisma Kapoor appeared as a special guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actor appeared to be replacing Shilpa Shetty as judge for an episode. In promos for the episode, a contestant was seen dancing to Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera, from the movie Anari.

While the contestants performed the choreography, the slideshow behind the them featured pictures of Karisma Kapoor from her childhood to present day. The performance left Karishma in tears. "Main bahut emotional ho gayi hoon (I've become very emotionally)," she said, post the performance. "It's very special to me, thank you," Karisma added.

Super Dancer 4 features Shilpa Shetty Kundra, director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur as judges. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this week for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. On Friday, Shilpa was questioned by the crime branch and recorded her statement.

Shilpa had taken a break from Super Dancer 4 earlier this summer after her family had contracted the Covid-19 virus. The actor had returned to the sets soon after their recovery. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in to fill her shoes on the show.

Karisma, on the other hand, was a special guest on Indian Idol last weekend. During the show, contestants sang songs from her films. In the episode, Karisma had also shared a few anecdotes about her career, one of which was from Dil Toh Paagal Hai. She revealed that she first refused the film because she wasn't confident about dancing opposite Madhuri Dixit.

During the episode, Karisma's sister, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Randhir Kapoor sent her special messages.

karisma kapoor super dancer shilpa shetty raj kundra

