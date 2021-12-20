Kartik Aaryan turns red as Kapil Sharma asks him about rumoured fee hike for Shehzada, teases him about ‘dostana’. Watch

Kapil Sharma, on his YouTube channel, shared an ‘uncensored’ video from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Kartik Aaryan and the team of Dhamaka. The clip began with Kapil asking Kartik about rumours that he is taking home a huge paycheck for Shehzada.

“Aapki sachi mein fees zyada ho gayi hai ya film ka title aapne dekha Shehzada (prince) hai toh aapne zyada maang li (Did your remuneration really increase or did you just look at the title of the film and quote a higher fee)?” Kapil quipped. Kartik blushed and replied, “Paaji aisa hota toh har picture ka naam Shehzada rakhta main (Brother, if that was the case, I would call every film of mine Shehzada).”

In the next segment, Kapil asked Kartik to confirm or deny the allegations levelled against him. Making a reference to Kartik’s exit from Dostana 2 by playing on the meaning of the word (‘dostana’ means friendship), Kapil asked, “Aap pe ek aur ilzaam hai ki aapko dostana raas nahi aata. Yeh ilzaam sahi hai (There is an allegation on you that friendships are not to your liking. Is this true)?”

Once again, Kartik turned red before saying, “Nahi, yeh bhi jhooth hai (No, this is false too).”

In April, it was reported that Kartik left Karan Johar miffed with his ‘unprofessional’ behaviour, leading to his ouster from Dostana 2. Without confirming or denying the speculation, Dharma Productions put out a statement saying that they will be recasting the film.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read.

Kartik has refrained from commenting on the matter so far. At the Agenda Aaj Tak 2021, he said that he is not a part of any ‘camp’ in Bollywood and has come so far only on the basis of his talent. On being asked about Dostana 2, he said, “I don’t want to comment.”