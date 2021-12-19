Kapil Sharma teases his mom for leaving him behind at a fair: ‘Socho tumhara kitna nuksaan hota’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has shared an uncensored video from the shoot of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The clips are from when actors Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash visited the show to promote their film Dhamaka.

In one part of the video, Kapil is seen asking Kartik about the time when he got lost at a fair. Kapil also remembered how something similar happened with him as well when he was a kid. He said, “Humari bahut similar story hai. Meri mummy bhi mereko mele mein leke gai kahin aur phir main gumm gaya. Socho mummy, tumhara kitna nuksaan hojata (Our stories are so similar. My mummy also took me to a fair and I got lost. Imagine mom, the loss you'd have to suffer).” Kartik, other guests and the audience cracked up the joke.

Kapil then asked his mother, who was present in the audience, how old he was the time. She let him know that he was just four. Kapil then asked Kartik to tell his story and even got him to pretend to be the announcer at the fair, reporting a lost kid.

Kapil's mother often accompanies him to the show's shoot. He recently teased her about that as well. Kapil said that she kept asking him to get married but now that he is, she doesn't sit with her daughter-in-law, Ginni Chatrath, at home. His mother said, “Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, main kya karu (My daughter-in-law doesn't let me sit at home. What do I do)?”

"Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (She tells me to go for the show, even picks out my outfits for me. That's what she does)," she told everyone.

Kapil's show also includes actors Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and others. Archana Puran Singh joins the show every time as guest as well.