Karwa Chauth 2022: Ankita Lokhande to keep nirjala fast for Vicky Jain, says ‘he promised me gifts’

It’s a full house at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s newly-bought home in Mumbai. The actor will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Vicky Jain and she tells Hindustan Times, “I have been celebrating Karwa Chauth for 2-3 years now. Now that I am married to my husband, I am so happy to fast for him.” (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande says 'mai khud baby hoon' as she's asked when is she becoming a mom)

Ankita doesn’t believe fasting is only meant for married women. “I don’t know yaar. All of my friends used to do it. Even I started doing pooja once the moon came out. I have never kept a fast where I am not even having water. But, I just wanted to do something with all my whole heart. Hence, I did it back then.”

The first time is always special. She agrees, “This time I am really hoping to do it with devotion. I hope I will be able to keep a nirjala fast. Vicky has promised me gifts.” She laughs and continues, “I am looking forward to those.”

Is Vicky observing a fast as well? Ankita reveals, “I have asked him too. He told me ‘baby I will eat when you eat.’ I am sure he will wait for me to finish my fast and till then he won’t eat anything. But, let’s see how long I can go without eating.”

What makes Ankita and Vicky's first Karwa Chauth even more special is their friends. “I have kept a very big function at my place. All of my friends from the TV industry are coming. Many of them are also having their first Karwa Chauth. The idea is to celebrate it together. Maza ayega (It’s going to be fun).”

The celebration will be attended by Yuvika Chaudhary, Shraddha Arya, Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy among others. “I have called for dholak players and people to sing. Ponds have been created at our house. Around 6-6:30 pm, Katha will be recited for all of us,” She shared how it’s going to be a full-fledged traditional evening with all of them in red attires. Ankita will be opting for a bright red lehenga as well.

Ankita just announced her upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, based on the politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s life. How has work been for her post marriage? She tells us, “I know I am working hard for my career and getting good opportunities, that’s the whole point. I am very happy that my producer is a friend of mine. He approached me for the role and I couldn’t say no to it. It’s a brilliant role, opposite Randeep Hooda and Anand Pandit’s production house, what else do you want?”

