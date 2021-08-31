Kashmera Shah hugs her crying sons at an emotional reunion. Watch video

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek met their sons after a week recently. Their emotional reunion was caught on camera.

A paparazzo account shared a video as Krushna brought out their sons Krishaang and Rayaan to meet Kashmera. One of the kids took a tumble and began crying. Kashmera rushed to her son, took him into her arms and hugged him until he was all better.

Kashmera and Krushna were in Raipur to shoot for their movie Sriman Aishwarya Rai. Krushna also shared a video on Instagram as he and Kiku Sharda accompanied Rayaan and Krishaang at the airport. He thanked Kiku for 'babysitting' their kids. "CHIKU PIKU AND KIKU TOGETHER. Thank u kiku bhai for babysitting. my kids had fun with him love @kikusharda off to raipur for our film shoot Sriman Aishwarya Rai," he wrote.

Kiku Sharda replied to his post, writing, "Bhai, Chiku Piku are adorable, I had such an awesome flight thanks to them."

Rayaaan and Krishaang were born in 2017 via surrogacy. Speaking to Hindustan Times about it in 2018, Kashmera said, "Krushna told his family and they didn’t support. I don’t know what they were thinking. I told my family just a month before kids were born and I had to explain to them what surrogacy was. They read up about it and they said it’s your kid, obviously, we are excited."

About themselves as parents, Kashmera said, "We don’t really spoil the kids but they’re very young right now so we can’t really put rules on them, as they’ll not understand. But, we both are strict parents. And yes, Krushna has completely changed and I knew he would. He was always like a kid. Now, he has become even more like a kid. So, I literally have three kids in my hands and all three boys and all three Geminians. I’m in major trouble right now (laughs)."