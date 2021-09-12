Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kashmera Shah: I know what it’d be to not have Sidharth Shukla around
tv

Kashmera Shah: I know what it’d be to not have Sidharth Shukla around

Actor Kashmera Shah says late actor Sidharth Shukla lived like a king, and will now live in our memory forever as an undefeated king
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Kashmera Shah got to know late actor Sidharth Shukla during her stint in a reality show

It has been over a week since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away, but his friends from the industry are still in shock. Kashmera Shah, a close friend of the late actor, is also going through the same.

“Sid taught us to live life on our terms. While I am happy I met him, I’m also angry that I met him, because now, I know what it would be to not have him around. I met his family and I can tell you that he had the most loving sisters that loved him immensely and a mother that doted on him,” Shah tells us.

Requesting people to allow his family some privacy, the 49-year-old adds, “We all will eventually move on with our lives, but Sid was a star when he lived and now he is a bright shining star in the sky, looking after all his fans and family. Let’s not disappoint him and let us maintain his dignity and give his family time to grieve and cope with this sudden tragedy”.

RELATED STORIES

Shukla, who widened his popularity when he decided to let the audience meet his real personality through a reality show, passed away on September 2 after reportedly suffering from a heart attack.

“I cannot bring myself to accept that he is no more. How can someone as invincible as Sid no longer be with us?,” wonders Shah.

Shah got to know Shukla a little better when she stayed with the late actor in a house as part of the reality show, and she is glad she can clutch onto those memories, and get through this period.

Revisiting the time they spent together on the show, she says, “We became really good friends. I knew Sid as someone who lived life on his terms. His extreme love for his mother and sisters is what every woman would expect from their son.”

Shah even points out how he “never posted anything just to gain followers and he never did something he didn’t truly believe in”.

“I don’t want to think of him as gone. I want to think of him as being away on a shoot or in a house where we cannot get in touch with him. It’s a reverse BB house where he can see us but we can’t see him but we know he is there,” says Shah.

The late actor’s friend further said that he was an undefeated king. “He lived like a king, left like a king and now lives in our memory forever as an undefeated king. I cannot say RIP for him because for me he is still around smiling,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sussanne Khan, Anita Hassanandani visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganesh darshan

Kapil Sharma asks Archana Puran Singh's Instagram followers to unfollow her

Shaheer Sheikh: I always wanted a girl. It has been my dream to be a dad

Munmun Dutta slams rumours of dating Taarak Mehta co-star Raj Anadkat 
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP