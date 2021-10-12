Kashmera Shah questions Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik’s replies to her tweet on Bigg Boss: '‘Why only these two?’

Kashmera Shah questioned why Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reacted to her tweet in which she criticised unnamed Bigg Boss 14 contestants. She also claimed that she does not ‘target’ anyone, especially in relation to the show.

Recently, Kashmera praised Bigg Boss 15 and took a dig at the previous season. “Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15,” she wrote.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kashmera said, “I don’t know why they (Rubina and Abhinav) reacted. Are they acknowledging that this is all they did, especially Abhinav?” She added, “Also why did other participants not react? Why only these two?”

Kashmera appeared to be taking a dig at Rubina with her ‘yoga’ reference and hinting at Abhinav with her mention of ‘apples’. On being asked about targeting them, she said, “I don't target anybody, especially where Bigg Boss is concerned. My reaction is of an audience. I think this season is awesome and that what I wrote last season saying that it was boring as hell was something I was also a part of,” she added.

Rubina reacted to Kashmera’s tweet by saying, “Sending you love and strength.” However, Kashmera replied, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should you.”

Abhinav, meanwhile, said, “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB, I will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint… Yoga really helps! #wasteoftweet.”

Kashmera, originally seen as a contestant of the first season of Bigg Boss, returned as a challenger on Bigg Boss 14 but was evicted within a week.

