Kashmera Shah mocks Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, fan reminds her she was ‘chucked out in first week’ of Bigg Boss 14

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah took to Twitter to praise Bigg Boss 15 but not without taking a dig at Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Her tweet sparked strong reactions from the couple's fans.

“Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15,” she wrote.

Kashmera Shah took a dig at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Although Kashmera did not take any names, she hinted at Rubina with her mention of ‘yoga’ and at Abhinav with the ‘apples’ reference. Rubina replied to Kashmera on Twitter and wrote, “Sending you love and strength.”

Rubina replied to Kashmera on Twitter and wrote, "Sending you love and strength."

Fans criticised Kashmera. “#RubinaDilaik and #AbhinavShukla were dignified contestants who passed the entire season without using abusive language or indulging in violent behaviour. In fact, the whole BB14 lot was quite decent. And currently, everyone is doing superb in their careers. So keep quiet,” one wrote.

“People do yoga and still win. That is because they have something called ‘PERSONALITY’ & ‘RIGHT ATTITUDE’. That attracts audience. People like you keep spreading negativity online to seek attention. Improve on yourself. Much needed,” another wrote.

Some also pointed out that Kashmera, who participated in the first season, returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’ in the mid-season finale but was soon evicted. “You had also gone na last season..why didn’t you make it interesting...you were chucked out in the first week itself...matlab public found those ‘uninteresting’ people better than you...matlab kitni hadd boring thi yaar tum (that means you were boring beyond measure)!!!” a fan said.

Kashmera also responded to another tweet by former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi, praising Pratik Sehajpal’s game in Bigg Boss 15. “I don’t agree. He is very irritating to watch. I enjoyed watching Karan (Kundrra) and Jay (Bhanushali) and Vishal (Kotian). But this Pratik makes no sense. At least have fun dude. I want entertainment not irritation,” she wrote.