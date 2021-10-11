Kashmera Shah rejects Rubina Dilaik’s ‘fake love’ after taking a dig at her

Kashmera Shah said that she avoids ‘fake love and fake strength’ after Rubina Dilaik sent her ‘love and strength’. Rubina’s tweet came after Kashmera took digs at her and her husband Abhinav Shukla, and suggested that they were uninteresting to watch on Bigg Boss 14.

“Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15,” Kashmera wrote on Twitter, hinting at Rubina with the ‘yoga’ reference and at Abhinav by mentioning ‘apples’.

Rubina chose to counter the negativity with positivity and wrote, “Sending you love and strength.” However, Kashmera replied, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should you.”

Kashmera Shah seemed to call Rubina Dilaik ‘fake’.

Many of Rubina’s fans criticised Kashmera for her comment. “Don’t run away from receiving love Kash. It will help you deal with all this toxicity inside you better,” one wrote. “Kitni bhi koshish kar le tujhe ab @BiggBoss nahi bulayenge (No matter how much you try, you will not be called on Bigg Boss again) @kashmerashah. SAVAGE BOSS LADY RUBINA,” another said.

However, some also sided with Kashmera. “Well said, Kash. Take my love instead…it’s very true...not fake like others,” one fan wrote. “Wow full savage. Rubina and uske pati ab is dukh main phir se (apple emoji) khane wala hain (Rubina and her husband will eat apples in sadness),” another said.

Meanwhile, Abhinav replied to Kashmera’s original tweet mocking him and Rubina. “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB, I will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint… Yoga really helps! #wasteoftweet,” he wrote.

Kashmera was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss. She returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’, alongside other former contestants, but was evicted within a week.