Kashmera Shah says she 'knew there were problems' between Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra: 'He has been hitting her'

Actor Kashmera Shah has said that she believes Nisha Rawal, who on Monday filed a police complaint against her husband, actor Karan Mehra, alleging domestic violence. Karan was arrested and subsequently bailed on Tuesday. He has accused Nisha of staging an injury to frame him, amid a divorce dispute between the two.

Kashmera, who is a close friend of Nisha's, said that she knew there were problems brewing between the two, but didn't know to what extent their marriage had crumbled.

"I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has messed up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times. We found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing," she told a leading daily. "We knew there were problems but didn't know to what extent. And you cannot interfere also as a best friend you can just be with her."

Responding to Karan's claims that Nisha staged the injury, Kashmera said, "Not true. It is not possible for her to bang herself and get such a deep gash. It cannot be self-inflicted. There is a lockdown going on. What if she didn't get medical attention. Right now more than domestic violence we are standing with a friend and we will always be here for her."

Kashmera said that regardless of why they were arguing, physical violence cannot be tolerated.

Nisha in an interview, accused Karan of having an affair and years of 'constant abuse'. She said that despite this, she tried to work things out, because she was concerned about his 'image', as a popular actor. Karan, however, said that he was being held at ransom over an alimony dispute, and that when he told Nisha that they'd let the court decide, she retaliated by framing him for violence.

Earlier in the day, Karan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra said that he was 'shocked' by the developments. He added, "I know him since last 5-6 years and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards with everyone working with him on the sets including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody. In fact we have stayed together in Bigg Boss where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult but there also he was the one who has always maintained his calm.”