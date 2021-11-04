Katrina Kaif is clueless about KBC 13 rules, Amitabh Bachchan has never looked more baffled. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will feature as special guests on the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. A new promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television showed her leaving host Amitabh Bachchan stumped by her comments.

The video began with Amitabh asking Katrina about her preparation for KBC 13. She said that she took history lessons, brushed up her knowledge of geography and even turned to random Google searches. Akshay said that he would attempt the questions he already knows the answers to but she is here to win.

Katrina then had a question: “Har lifeline hum ek hi baar use kar sakte hai ya har question ke liye use kar sakte hai (Can we use each lifeline just once or for every question)?” Her cluelessness about the rules of the game left Amitabh looking baffled like never before.

Akshay took a dig at Katrina’s ‘very interesting question’ and told Amitabh, “Aap itne saalon se kar rahe ho, yeh kisine nahi poocha hoga (You have been hosting the show for so many years, I don’t think anyone has asked you this).”

Sony Entertainment Television also shared another promo, in which Katrina taught Amitabh a dance step and they grooved together. The video ended with him giving her a compliment: “Daaye taraf Katrina Kaif hai toh kaun unke chehre ko chhod ke baaye taraf dekhega (When Katrina Kaif is to your right, who will look away from her face and look to the left)?”

Akshay and Katrina are currently busy promoting Sooryavanshi. The cop drama, directed by Rohit Shetty, has Akshay’s character DCP Veer Sooryavanshi joining forces with Ajay Devgn’s Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba to foil a massive terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina plays a doctor in the film, which releases in theatres this Friday.