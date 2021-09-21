Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks producer to ‘stop the show’ as contestant flirts with him, watch

A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television. In the video, host Amitabh Bachchan asked the producer to cut the show short as he wanted to go out for a cup of tea with contestant Namrata Shah.

The promo began with Amitabh telling Namrata that she looked beautiful and complimenting her necklace. When she asked if she could address him as ‘Amit ji’, he told her to just call him ‘Amit’. “Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata),” he said.

Sony Entertainment Television also shared another KBC 13 promo featuring Namrata and two other contestants, one of whom made it to the ₹1 crore question.

After Namrata danced to Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, Amitabh asked her, “Itni baar ghoomna padta hai, chakkar nahi aata (You spun around so many times, does it not make your head spin)?” She flirtatiously replied, “Nazar ek jagah pe tiki ho toh chakkar kabhi nahi aate (If your eyes are fixated on one thing, your head never spins),” making him go, “Haaain?”

Later in the video, Namrata told Amitabh, “Aap kitne young lag rahe hai (You look so young), sir,” leaving him red-faced.

Pankaj Kumar Singh from Chhattisgarh, who featured on Monday’s episode, was the second contestant seen in the promo. He suffers from a rare spinal disease, Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis, but his cheerful spirit left Amitabh impressed. The third contestant in the promo correctly answered 14 questions to reach the ₹1 crore question.

Also see | Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting caught in the middle of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA: ‘Durghatna ho gayi’

Sharing the promo from his Twitter page, KBC 13 producer Siddhartha Basu wrote, “It’s a week with spirited Indians from all sorts of Indias who seldom get seen on our mass platforms. A self-styled cricketer & Hitman fan from Umaria, MP, a physically challenged civil service aspirant from Varanasi, a Kathak dance teacher from Nadiad, Gujarat. Check them out.”