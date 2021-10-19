Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan reminded of his college days as he dances with Kriti Sanon

Amitabh Bachchan was reminded of his days in college when he stepped on the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 stage to dance with Kriti Sanon. The KBC host took to Instagram and shared pictures from their impromptu dance session and shared his thoughts.

In the pictures, Kriti was dressed in a red gown while Amitabh wore one of his classic suits. They were smiling at each other as they held hands. Sharing the pictures, Amitabh said, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..”

Amitabh stayed in Kolkata for a brief period before he moved to Mumbai and became an actor. He was living at the shipping firm Bird & Co. He did his schooling at Sherwood College, in Nainital, and Kirori Mal College, in New Delhi.

Kriti seems to be one of the special guests on KBC 13's Friday special episode Shaandar Shukarvaar. The channel is yet to release a promo from the episode. So far, Amitabh has hosted an array of celebrities on the Friday special episodes.

These include Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty, Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh, and Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi.

In the recent Friday special episode, Amitabh was reunited with his Sholay director Ramesh Sippy and co-star Hema Malini. The trio revisited the iconic Bollywood film and shared anecdotes from the time they shot for the film. Dharmendra also briefly joined them through a video call and shared a few memories as well. Amitabh and Hema also revisited their movie Satte Pe Satta. They danced to the song Dilbar Mere from the movie.

So far, celebrities have appeared on the show in pairs. It is to see who will Kriti be joined by. Kriti was last seen in Mimi. She has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Adipurush, with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas; Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan; Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar.