KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reunites contestant with dad who wouldn't speak with her

On Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, Amitabh Bachchan played peacemaker between a contestant and her father. Bhagyashree Tayade of Jalgaon, Maharashtra told Amitabh how her father refused to speak with her after her love marriage.

When Amitabh asked her about it Bhagyashree added that her father had not even met her newborn daughter. He then asked her to look into the camera and deliver a message for her father, who might be watching the show. With tears in her eyes, Bhagyashree apologised to her father but did not reveal what he was miffed about.

Amitabh then surprised her, saying that her father was on the line. He made them talk to each other over a phone call. Bhagyashree's father said that while things weren't well between the two, his good wishes are with her. He also shared his greetings for her husband and told her to play the game without tension and with a calm mind.

Bhagyashree, overwhelmed by it all, said that only an appearance on KBC could have fixed her relationship with her father. The show was so important for her that she appeared for the personal interview while nine months pregnant.

On the show, Bhagyashree won ₹12.5 lakh. She could not answer the question for ₹25 lakh and chose to quit the show.

Amitabh has returned to host the show for the 12th time. He has hosted all seasons of the show except the third, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from KBC, Amitabh has been busy working on Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye, Brahmastra, and The Intern remake. In Mayday, with be seen with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. In Good Bye, he plays Neena Gupta's husband, while in Brahmastra, he has a special role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He took over Rishi Kapoor's role in The Intern after his death last year. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro.